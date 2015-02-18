Former model to speak about eating disorders at Southeast

Former model Lauren Jones will speak at Southeast Missouri State University to kick off activities in observance of Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Jones will present her presentation "How You Look is not What You Are" at 5 p.m. on February 23 in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall.

The presentation will cover issues surrounding body image and body dysmorphia in relation to media, societal and personal expectations.

Jones started her modeling career at the age of 18 and has appeared in many publications and television commercials as well as national and international ad campaigns and catalogs.

Other events for the week include a recovery panel discussion at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 in Glenn Auditorium. Recovery experiences will be shared by several who have overcome eating disorders.

"Someday Melissa," a documentary on the story of Melissa Arvin, a 19-year-old who lost her life to an eating disorder will be shown at noon Feb. 25 in Rhodes Hall Room 121.

Other events throughout the week include presentations, exercise and yoga class, a skit presented by the dietetic interns, and a 5K Walk/Run on Feb. 28 beginning at Capaha Park at 10 a.m.

For more information on the week's events, contact Jeremy Barnes at (573) 651-2782.



