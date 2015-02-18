2 teens hurt in Sikeston crash

Ambulances rushed two teenagers to the emergency room after a crash just south of Sikeston on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 61.



The Missouri Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Calisha Robinson was driving south when her car ran off the road and into a ditch.

Robinson and a passenger, 16-year-old Taylor Shalandrius, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center.



