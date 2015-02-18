Deputies: KY couple charged after infant shows symptoms of meth - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputies: KY couple charged after infant shows symptoms of meth use

Gregory Pannell (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office) Gregory Pannell (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
Stephanie Gregory (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office) Stephanie Gregory (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A couple from Graves County, Kentucky is facing charges after deputies say they allowed an 11-month-old baby access to methamphetamine.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Deputy George Workman was called to Jackson Purchase Medical Center on Monday, Feb. 16 after the baby was brought in with symptoms like those seen in a methamphetamine user.

Redmon says a drug screen showed the infant was positive for amphetamines. 

Workman found out the baby was in the care of 32-year-old Gregory Pannell and 23-year-old Stephanie Gregory.

The couple lives at 608 Rogers Lane in the Mayfield area, according to Redmon.

Workman and a social worker interviewed Pannell and Gregory and found out they had smoked methamphetamine in their bed around noon on Feb. 16.

The child was between them in the bed, according to the couple. 

Pannell said he recently started using methamphetamine again after graduating drug court in January.

A search warrant was then served at the home on Rogers Lane on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Methamphetamine was found in the home in places that were accessible to the baby, according to Redmon. 

Deputies arrested Pannell and Gregory on drug-related charges at that point.

Workman then went to the Graves County Jail around 11 p.m. Feb. 17 and brought an additional charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Gregory was also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after three guns were found inside the home.  

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

