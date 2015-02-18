Weather shifts games and locations in the OVC for baseball and basketball

Due to inclement weather, game times and even relocation is making some changes to the sports schedules of some heartland teams. At least two Ohio Valley Conference teams are being affected right now. The Southeast Missouri Baseball team is headed south for a weekend series against Illinois State. The three-game tilt will be played in Lake Charles, Louisiana at McNeese State University, who has offered its baseball fields for the game. The Redhawks and redbirds will play the first game Friday and the first of two Saturday games will start at eleven. Also affected is the Murray State Women's basketball team. The change is due to frigid conditions surrounding the region. Their game is now set for 4 P.M. at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers, who are 2-11 in OVC play, face Eastern Illinois, who is 5-7 in the league.