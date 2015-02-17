SE MO State University to delay main campus opening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SE MO State University to delay main campus opening

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University will delay the opening of their main campus on Wednesday, February 18.

According to the university, offices will open at 9:30 a.m. and classes will start at 10 a.m.

Kennett and Malden campuses will open at 11 a.m. and Sikeston will open and operate on a normal schedule.

The schedule for presidential candidate interviews will not be changed and will proceed as planned.

