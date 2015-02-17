SE MO State University to delay main campus opening

Southeast Missouri State University will delay the opening of their main campus on Wednesday, February 18.

According to the university, offices will open at 9:30 a.m. and classes will start at 10 a.m.

Kennett and Malden campuses will open at 11 a.m. and Sikeston will open and operate on a normal schedule.

The schedule for presidential candidate interviews will not be changed and will proceed as planned.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.