Tips to stay safe while using space heaters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - With the rising cost of heating a home during the winter, many people turn to space heaters to cut costs.

Electric space heaters can be purchased for less than $60 and are used to heat individual rooms.

Space heaters are relatively inexpensive compared to heating entire homes, but can be a fire hazard.

Captain Aaron Hine with the Carbondale Fire Department said space heaters can be safe and are a good way to heat your home, if used properly.

"We all take a lot of pride in doing this job," Hine said "You know simple precautionary things -- we don't like seeing those things being overlooked, because it forces us to do our job."

Hine recommends the following tips:
  • Keep at least three feet in front of space heaters
  • Make sure the heater vents or filter have been cleaned
  • Plug heaters directly into the wall. Do not use extension cords or power strips
  • Remember to turn the space heaters off when going to bed or leaving your home
  • Always check for damages to the device or power cords before plugging in 
  • Do not cover your space heater power cable with carpets or any other item
  • When buying, check to see if the device has been tested by a nationally recognized organization such as Underwriter's laboratories
The National Fire Protection Association reports that the majority of home heating fires happen during the months of December, January and February.

