Police offer drivers some advice for coming snow days

We hear it every year, stay off the roads during bad weather if you can. But police in the Heartland know that not everyone will.So they're asking folks to take caution over the next few days until conditions improve.The Jackson Police Department said that when driving, reduce your speed about 10 miles per hour below the speed limit, even if you have 4-wheel drive.The packed snow you see on the roads now is likely to stick around for a few days.To avoid spinning out, keep from braking too much while turning.And if you do find yourself in a ditch, a tow company isn't the only call you should make.“I know that tow truck companies are behind right now,” said Ryan Thieret with the Jackson Police Department. “I talked to one tow truck company last night and he had five calls pending and he was taking priority. But just call us and we will try to help out the best we can and take you somewhere during the time that your car is getting towed out of the ditch.”Police warn that black ice should be a concern for drivers over the next couple of days.