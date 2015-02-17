Death investigation underway in Ballard County, KY

Kentucky State Police are investigating after the body of a missing teen was found on Tuesday morning, February 17.

According to police, they were called to a field on Batts Road in Ballard County after a body was found by a friend who was searching for the missing teen.

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office was conducting a missing person's investigation on Christopher Pigg, 17, of Barlow, after he was reported missing by his family on Feb. 16.

Detectives say they do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 18 in Louisville, Ky.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, Ballard County EMS, Ballard County Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Ballard County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.