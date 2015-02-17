Jackson, MO man sentenced to 15 years for police standoff in 2012

The Cape Girardeau County, Missouri Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 25 that a man pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 to three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Cape Girardeau County, Missouri Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 25 that a man pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 to three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

The man accused of shooting at his wife and police in a Jackson neighborhood in June will go trial in September.

Man accused of shooting at wife, police bound over for trial

A Jackson, Missouri man accused of shooting at his wife and police in 2012 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Lawrence Guthrie was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to 15 years for each charge, to run concurrently, or at the same time.

Back in June 2012, investigators say Guthrie shot himself and was also hit by a bullet from police after a standoff.

Officers headed out to a Jackson neighborhood after Guthrie's wife called 911 saying her husband shot at her.

