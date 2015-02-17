Jackson, MO man sentenced to 15 years for police standoff in 201 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO man sentenced to 15 years for police standoff in 2012

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Lawrence Guthrie (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Missouri man accused of shooting at his wife and police in 2012 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Lawrence Guthrie was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to 15 years for each charge, to run concurrently, or at the same time.

Back in June 2012, investigators say Guthrie shot himself and was also hit by a bullet from police after a standoff.

Officers headed out to a Jackson neighborhood after Guthrie's wife called 911 saying her husband shot at her.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

