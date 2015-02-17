Randolph Co. sheriff warns residents of recent phone 'scams' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Randolph Co. sheriff warns residents of recent phone 'scams'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: AP Image) (Source: AP Image)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Randolph County Sheriff Shannon L. Wolff is warning citizens of some current "scams."

According to Wolff, in one scam, people are claiming to be with the IRS are calling and saying the victim has a warrant out for their arrest. They say the victim needs to send money to avoid being arrested.

In another scam, Wolff said people are claiming to be with the IRS and are calling people saying their social security number was revoked. They say the victims are being investigated for bank fraud and other similar charges. They are told to send money to avoid the criminal charges.

In another scam, people claiming to be with the IRS are calling and telling the victims they owe them money. They say the victims need to pay the money or they will be subject to civil court proceedings.

Sheriff Wolff says that the IRS will not contact anyone on the telephone to collect money. They will send correspondence by mail.

According to the sheriff, his office has received multiple calls about people having their identities stolen by suspects using the victim's social security number to file fraudulent tax returns.

He advises victims to contact their local law enforcement for a police report. In addition, the victim will need to fill out the following form by clicking here and forward the finished form to the IRS.

