Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for residential burglary

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, February 17 to residential burglary.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, 42-year-old Terrance D. Godfrey was sentenced to prison.

Godfrey was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court and sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

According to Carr, on November 27, Carbondale police were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 300 block of East Hester Street. When they arrived, they met with the victims, who were not home when the burglary happened.

The victims told police that several of their electronic items were stolen from the home while they were gone.

Police say they developed Godfrey as the suspect and got a search warrant for his home. While executing the search warrant, police say they found some of the victim's property inside his home.

In an interview, police say Godfrey admitted to committing the burglary.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth prosecuted the case.

