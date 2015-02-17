KY governor issues executive orders on price gouging, prescription meds

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear issued two executive orders on Tuesday, February 17 due to the winter storm.

The first is designed to keep people from charging extremely high prices on gasoline, generators, chain saws and other items that may be needed because of the snow and cold. It allows the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute exorbitant prices in the time of a disaster.

The order empowers the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute, where appropriate, those who sell gasoline, generators, building supplies, chain saws, hotel rooms and other necessary goods and services at an exorbitant price in a time of disaster.

This order will expire in 30 days, but may be extended.



Anyone with specific information regarding possible price gouging should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or email consumerprotection@ky.gov.



The second order allows pharmacists to refill up to a 30-day supply of needed prescriptions without a physician's refill order, excluding controlled substances.

This order will expire on February 24, 2015.

