Overtime pay for low-salary workers could come soon

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Workers who don't earn overtime pay could soon see a boost in their paychecks. It's a nationwide policy that's getting closer to reality.

It is good news for managers at places like fast food restaurants.

Some employees say it's a long time coming, one business owner says if the change does come, they'll gladly follow.

"Our managers are the life-blood of the company,” Beef O' Brady's owner Lee Hillman said.

Hillman said while the overtime plan doesn't come with extra pay, it's a trade-off that works well for everyone.

"You may end up working a little extra, [but then] we try to make sure we kind of compensate that with time off the next week or the week after,” Hillman said.

Currently, under federal law, if an employee makes at least $23,660 per year, their employer doesn't have to pay them overtime by putting them on salary-pay. However, the new policy would raise that bar anywhere from $42,000 to $52,000. That means, more low-salary workers would get overtime pay.

It's something this franchise owner says, regardless of what happens, a happy staff is always the goal.

"Truth is, if that's the way it's supposed to go, then that's what we'll do,” Hillman said.

One woman who was a manager at a fast-food chain for years says she never got extra pay for the extra hours she worked. Still, she said, she can see both sides of the issue: while it means more money for workers, it would also mean more costs to business owners.

It could be months before, and if, this law is passed.

