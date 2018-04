The Southeast Missouri State basketball team looks to get back on track against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.The Redhawks are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Murray State on Saturday.SEMO lost to MSU 94-92 in overtime.Despite the loss, the Redhawks are playing some of their best basketball this season.SEMO defeated Eastern Illinois and UT Martin before falling to Murray over the weekend.Southeast Missouri lost to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 75-61 on Jan. 29.

The Redhawks and Cougars will tip at 7 p.m. on Thursday.



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.