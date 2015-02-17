Commodities distribution postponed in Mayfield-Graves Co. food pantry

The monthly senior citizens commodities distribution for the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry has been postponed because of the winter weather.

The distribution was set to take place on Feb. 20, but because of all the snow, it has been re-scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27.

Those who qualify for the commodities are asked not to arrive before 7 a.m. The distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If you would like more information or would like to find out if you qualify, call the Needline & Food Pantry at (270) 247-6333 from 9:00 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

