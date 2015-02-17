Racer basketball team preps for Austin Peay

The Murray State Men's Basketball team will have several days off to prepare for the Austin Peay Governors.The Racers are fresh off a thrilling overtime win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at the Show Me Center.With the win, the Racers clinched their 24th Ohio Valley Conference regular season conference title.This week Murray State only has one game on the schedule, a home date with Austin Peay on Saturday.The Govs have been struggling the last few weeks sporting a 1-8 record in their last nine games.Murray State and Austin Peay will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday.