Several wrecks stop traffic on I-55 throughout Tuesday

Much of the Heartland is blanketed under several inches of snow after a snow storm that began Sunday night, Feb. 15 and lasted through Monday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up on I-55 at the 108 mile marker around 5 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

No one was injured, but one trailer split in two and spilled its load. (Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS)

Two tractor trailers crashed at mile marker 60 in the northbound lanes. (Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS)

Winter weather is still taking its toll one day after nearly a foot of snow was dumped on several areas of the Heartland.

Several crashes have been reported on Interstate 55 Monday and Tuesday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E has responded to 178 stranded motorists and 78 crashes since the snow event began.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at the 108.8 mile marker are back open after a semi hit the cables in the median. The truck had minor damage.

All lanes of Interstate 55 are back open in New Madrid County after two separate crashes blocked portions of the northbound and southbound lanes.

One crash was on northbound I-55 at the 44 mile marker and involved a tractor trailer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



A separate tractor trailer crash also blocked southbound I-55 at mile marker 36.



Both crash sites have been cleared and the interstate is back open to traffic.

A little while later, two tractor trailers crashed at mile marker 60 in the northbound lanes. No one was injured, but one trailer split in two and spilled its load.

