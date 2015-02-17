Officials: Fire caused ammunition to go off in burning home

The fire destroyed the home and a car parked in the garage.

Firefighters say they took a defensive stance after and were only able to save a truck from the flames.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner warned firefighters there was live ammunition inside the home. The heat from the fire started setting off the ammunition, just before the roof caved in.

Fire crews say they had a difficult time getting their trucks and two tankers to the house because of ice and snow on the roads and in the home's driveway.

Everyone in the home is accounted for and unhurt, including the family's two dogs.

