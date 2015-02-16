Marion, IL residents put 'snow day' to good use - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL residents put 'snow day' to good use

Joseph Foster plays with his son the Monday after the big storm. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Joseph Foster plays with his son the Monday after the big storm. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
Nearly 6 inches of snow fell Monday in Marion. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Nearly 6 inches of snow fell Monday in Marion. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
Dondre Taylor and friend Allen Crain shovel snow on their day off school. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Dondre Taylor and friend Allen Crain shovel snow on their day off school. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) - While the recent snowfall has caused headaches to many, some people are having fun with it.

Joseph Foster, a father of three in Marion, Illinois, spent Monday with his kids; even taking his youngest son out into the snow for the first time.

"He's having a little to much fun... He won't talk or do much besides run around in it. Pick it up and throw it on himself," Foster said.

Marion High School students Dondre Taylor and Allen Crain used their day off school to make a couple of bucks shoveling snow.

"It's just a good day outside and I like the snow anyway," Taylor said. "I might as well say we like to walk around and you know throw snowballs at each other, have a little bit of fun, and make a little money doing it ya know."

The two friends say they were able to make a little more than $60.

