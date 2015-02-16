Risk of crashes increases when drivers don't remove snow from cars

The Missouri Highway Patrol warns against driving with any snow or ice on your vehicle.However, not everyone listens to that warning.Back in November, when a small snow storm moved through, a driver didn't clear off his windshield and crashed right into Ernie Crump."I was headed to work and I saw some guy coming at me and I noticed I couldn't see him in the car," Crump said. "And then the next thing I know, he's headed for me and I stopped and laid on the horn and he just smacked me. It was like bazinga, it was over with."On Monday, after Old Man winter came stomping through the Heartland, some took time to clean off their cars, others, though did not.Crump said those that don't risk causing the same situation he's now paying for."He had no insurance, I'm just out a vehicle and he is too," Crump said.He said the problem comes down to time, some people rush to get on the road."Just a few minutes cleaning the window off would have made a world of difference in both of our parts," Crump said.Crump said he always takes the time to clear his car because at the end of the day, it could mean the difference between getting home to see your loved ones or winding up in a hospital bed."I like to go home to my wife and my kids and my grand kids," Crump said. "I like to see them and I don't want someone running over them because they won't clean their window off. It's just pointless."Only a few states like Connecticut and New Hampshire actually require drivers by law to remove snow from their cars.None of the Heartland states have laws like that.However, the Missouri Highway Patrol said if ice or snow coming off your car causes damage to another, you would have to pay for it.That's why law enforcement urges every driver to clean off all snow and ice before getting on the road.