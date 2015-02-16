Southeast MO State University closes campuses due to weather

Southeast Missouri State University has closed their campuses for Tuesday, February 17 due to the weather.

The university says due to the lingering effects of the storm, their regional campuses in Sikeston, Malden and Kennett, Missouri will be closed, along with the Perryville Higher Education Center.

This includes all day and night classes.

Interviews for the first presidential candidate have been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 18. According to Southeast, updated itineraries for both the first and second candidates will be posted by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, you can click here.

Southeast says only essential personnel should report to work.

You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.