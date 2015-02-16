4 accused of shooting IDOT truck plowing on I-24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 accused of shooting IDOT truck plowing on I-24

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
An IDOT truck was shot at on Monday. (Source: Illinois State Police) An IDOT truck was shot at on Monday. (Source: Illinois State Police)
Kenneth Lamont Leonard (Source: Illinois State Police) Kenneth Lamont Leonard (Source: Illinois State Police)
Stevon A. Johnson (Source: Illinois State Police) Stevon A. Johnson (Source: Illinois State Police)
Eric A. Calicutt (Source: Illinois State Police) Eric A. Calicutt (Source: Illinois State Police)
Latoya L. Clark (Source: Illinois State Police) Latoya L. Clark (Source: Illinois State Police)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police say four people are accused of shooting an Illinois Department of Transportation truck.

Kenneth Lamont Leonard was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Stevon A. Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams.

Eric A. Calicutt was charged with driving while license suspended, no valid insurance, improper use of registration, no valid registration and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Latoya L. Clark is wanted on a warrant.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, February 16 in Massac County.

At around 10:55 a.m., an IDOT snow plow driver reported that he was shot at, shattering the vent window in the truck, while clearing I-24 at milepost 37.5 in Massac County. The driver reported that the shots came from a black Chevrolet SUV with tinted windows.

Police say the IDOT worker was not injured.

At 11:11 a.m. Johnson County sheriff's deputies and ISP troopers found the suspect vehicle. They pulled it over on I-25 westbound at the exit ramp to IL 146 at mile post 16.

Five people, from the St. Louis area, were arrested and two weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

According to ISP, one person was released with no charges.

The Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn has released the following statement:

“I have been in close contact with our team in IDOT's District 9 and the local authorities since I learned of this troubling incident. This event serves as a reminder that the men and women of the Illinois Department of Transportation put their lives on the line every day to ensure the public's safety and well-being. While this kind of dangerous and senseless act not only puts IDOT employees at risk, it could have easily resulted in grave consequences for anyone else traveling in the area. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and providing any assistance we can to see that the perpetrators of this crime are given the appropriate punishment.”

The investigation is ongoing and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, including: Illinois State Police, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and the Vienna Police Department.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

