Bundling up the right way during winter weather

The American Red Cross says sometimes there is a possibility to overheat during cold winter days.

When dressing up for days like Monday, some may not think about outside activities they may partake in throughout the day.

American Red Cross says if you were to go out and do some activities, it will raise the body temperature, sometimes having heat emergencies during the cold weather days.

SIU students say they wore just enough to feel comfortable.

"I have two coats, and gloves and a hat," SIU student, Kelsie Babisz said. "Oh, and also a hat that my mom gave me."

"I got goggles for when I go out," SIU student, Houston Walker said. "I'm from Alabama and I don't go out unless I have something good and warm on."

The American Red Cross recommends having multiple layers of "breathable" clothing underneath a moisture-protecting jacket.

Hats, mittens and scarves are also recommended, making sure the nose, ears and fingers are covered because those are major areas where frostbite occurs.

Waterproof, insulated boots are also helpful in staying warm during in the cold.

