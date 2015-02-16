Winter weather not stopping IL businesses

Employees at Quatro's Pizza, a restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois, say they stay open even during winter weather storms.

Delivery drivers heavily rely on clear roadways.

"The only days we're closed are Thanksgiving and Christmas, other than that, we're open," manager, David Brown said.

Brown said roads stayed clear throughout the day.

"There is an increase in deliveries on days like today," he said.

Employees say sometimes it is difficult to make the deliveries, depending on where the location is and how bad the weather is.

Brown said when this happens, he and his staff come up with an alternative plan.

"We do compress our area a little a bit," he said.

"Sometimes we'll tell our customers, 'hey, let 's meet at the Makanda fire station,'" Brown said. "A lot of stuff can happen and I couldn't have someone off the road for a long time."

The manager said a little more than 20 employees were working on Monday.

He said there wasn't a huge crowd sitting down in the restaurant earlier in the day, but expects the crowd to pick up on Monday evening.

