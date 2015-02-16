Illinois plows finally ready to work - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois plows finally ready to work

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - Eventually, people and businesses will have to move all this snow to get around.

Staff at Family Lawn Care in Herrin, Illinois say they didn't think they would plow snow at all this season, but the last few hours have more than made up for the lack of snow in southern Illinois this year.

Since about 5 a.m., crews have been out salting the roads, trying to keep up with Mother Nature.

But it's not just the snow but freezing temperatures they're up against.

“Right now it is us getting around with the salt and getting all of these parking lots salted. Once we get them scraped down and we can see the lines and everything, that's when we need to get through and get the salt down before it freezes up and then it doesn't really want to do anything,” said Roger Sanders.

Over the next 24-hours there will be more than 15 trucks out on the road from Family Lawn Care clearing both residential and commercial properties.

