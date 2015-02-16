Tow trucks busy after big snowfall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tow trucks busy after big snowfall

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Nick Chabarria, KFVS) (Source: Nick Chabarria, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Heavy snow around the Heartland can be dangerous for drivers, but means good business for towing companies.

Phone calls were pouring in at Carnell's Garage and Wrecker in Dutchtown, Missouri on Monday morning.

Manager Mark Carnell said calls started about midnight and continued through the afternoon.

Carnell said he had four times the normal amount of calls before lunch alone.

Heartland News was there as a two man team worked to get a semi with a full load out of a parking lot in Cape Girardeau.

They had to winch the truck more than 80 yards before it was finally free.

"Yeah with the weather like this we'll stay pretty busy," crew member Jeremy Carnell said.

But he said he would not have it any other way.

"I love my job.” Carnell said, “This is some of the cooler stuff you'd ever see,"

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

