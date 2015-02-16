Man charged after hostage situation in Hardin Co., IL

A man is facing several charges related to a hostage situation on Sunday, Feb. 15 in Hardin County, Illinois.



According to Illinois State Police, a barricaded hostage situation happened on rural Illinois Route 1 involving ISP and an armed hostage taker around 1:30 p.m.



A preliminary investigation shows a female called 911 after escaping from 36-year-old Clarence Harley Smock of Cave In Rock.



The female was in a home with three children, according to ISP.



The victim said Smock fired several gunshots inside the home.

One child escaped and was taken into protective custody.



Thirty minutes later, Smock tried to leave in a vehicle and was taken into custody.



The two other children were also taken into police custody unharmed.

According to ISP, several firearms were found during a search of the home.

Smock was charged with aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated discharge of a firearm and domestic battery.



He's currently being held in the Massac County Jail with bail set at $100,000.



Police say there is no word on a motive right now.



The investigation is ongoing.

Several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the response including SWAT officers, negotiators and Hardin County EMS.

