Man killed, home destroyed in Bollinger Co. fire

One man was killed early Sunday morning in a house fire in Bollinger County, according to Fire Chief Jim Bollinger.



Bollinger says the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 on Highway N outside of Leopold.

The Bollinger County coroner says 62-year-old Gerald Seiler died from smoke inhalation.



According to Bollinger, Seiler was a paraplegic who was wheelchair-bound.

The home is a total loss, according to Bollinger. No word right now on what caused the fire.



