Paducah man charged with murder in shooting death

An 18 year-old Paducah man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of John Pennebaker.

Kentucky State Police responded to a call of a gunshot victim around 11 o'clock Sunday morning.

John Pennebaker, 64, of Barlow was found shot at a home on Oldham Road in Ballard County.

He was taken to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah where he later died.

KSP believe Brandon Dunnagan, 18, of Paducah has been part of a family dispute at the home.

They say Dunnagan shot Pennebaker then ran.

Troopers arrested Dunnagan within an hour of the shooting.

He's charged with murder, first degree burglary, first degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Dunnagan is in the Ballard County Jail.

KSP was assisted by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office and the Ballard County EMS.

KSP continues to investigate.

