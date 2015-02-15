Carbondale residents asked to move cars parked on snow routes

Carbondale public works says once snowfall reaches a depth of two inches a “Snow Emergency Declaration” will be in effect.

Residents are asked to remove any vehicles parked on or along marked snow routes to their driveways or to an adjacent side street that is not a marked snow route.

This Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

This Snow Emergency will be lifted when the snowfall has ceased and the streets have been cleared curb to curb.

