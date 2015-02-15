Marine veteran honored by family in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marine veteran honored by family in Sikeston

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Sgt. David Berry (Source: Blair Moran) Sgt. David Berry (Source: Blair Moran)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Heartland family received some closure after their relative, a Marine veteran, was killed by ISIS members overseas.

Veterans from the Sikeston American Legion hosted a memorial service at the First Baptist Church in Sikeston for the family of Sergeant David Berry.

There was a 21 gun salute, taps and flag presentation.

"He's a hero to our country and to our family,” Berry's cousin Tracy Skinner said. “He died for our country and I just want his children to know how special he was to us."

Berry lived in Arizona with his wife and four children.

Family members say there were funeral services there Saturday.

Some of Berry's family lives in Charleston, Missouri and was unable to attend the funeral.

But they say the local service gave them a chance to get some closure.

"He was so dedicated to his country,” Berry's aunt Jane Hargraves said. “And that's what stands out the most. He just, he loved his country."

Berry was killed last month during terrorists attack in Tripoli.

He was working for a private security firm at the time.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.


