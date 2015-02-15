Unofficial list of business, event cancellations due to weather

Here is an updated list of UNOFFICIAL business and event cancellations or postponements due to weather:

Missouri

Due to impending inclement weather this Saturday, the Telethon Idol Auditions have been rescheduled from Saturday, February 21 to next Saturday, Feb. 28 in the JC Penney wing at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

The Emergency Preparedness Fair planned Saturday Feb. 21. 2015 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sikeston has been rescheduled. The new date is April 18, 2015 at 10 a.m. - 2: p.m..

The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will be closed on Tuesday, Feb 24.

Illinois

The Williamson County Skywarn Storm Spotters meeting scheduled has been rescheduled for March 21.

The Community of Christ in Thompsonville will reschedule the Food Pantry, due to weather conditions, from Saturday Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 28 from 8 - 10 a.m.



Kentucky

The Mayfield Graves County Senior Commodities Distribution that was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 27 has been cancelled, due to the icy condition of the parking lot. It has been rescheduled for Friday, March 6.

You can add your business or event closing to the list by emailing news@kfvs12.com.



