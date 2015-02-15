Redhawks win at Mardi Gras Classic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks win at Mardi Gras Classic

MONROE, LA (KFVS) -

Southeast softball closed out the Mardi Gras Classic Sunday with a win.

According to Southeast, the Redhawks won 10-8 win over Grambling State.

Southeast returns to action at the Memphis Blues City Classic Feb. 21-22.

