Warming centers to open in Marshall County on Monday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Warming centers to open in Marshall County on Monday

BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency says warming centers throughout the county will be open starting Monday morning at 6 a.m. They will remain open until it is deemed they will no longer be of need.

The following Warming Centers that have confirmed will open:

  • Hardin Community Center, High School Road, Hardin
  • Joe Creason Community Building, Park Ave, Benton

If the event brings the need for more warming centers, the Marshall County EMA has more facilities available and will work to get them open.

EMA encourages everyone to please stay at home unless there is an emergency.

Their first response agencies and local government are making preparations at this time to ready their staff and equipment for the impact of the storm.

EMA offers these tips:

  • Keep your heaters away from combustible items and materials.
  • Keep your homes well ventilated and to keep a close watch on the heat sources they are using.
  • Please prepare now by stocking up on a water supply and food that can last for three or more days, as well as any medical items.

