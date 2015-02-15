Man loses his prosthetic legs after fire in Scott County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - Family members say a man lost his prosthetic legs after a fire in Scott County, Missouri on Sunday.

The fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at a home on Camelot Loop. 

Three people were living at the home and got out as fire and smoke filled the home. The fire started on east part of the home and spread through out.

Family were able to save some pets but two dogs are still unaccounted for. Family says they worry that the pets may have died in the fire.

NBC Fire Chief Shawna Smitt says the home is a total loss.

Fire fighters were still on the scene as of 3:15 p.m. still putting out hot spots.

Smitt says people inside the home were working on repairs to the home but it is unclear how the fire started.

Family says they lost everything in the blaze.

One family member is in a wheelchair and had lost his legs in an incident in the past. He wasn't using his prosthetic legs at the time and they were left inside the home.

Family fears the prosthetics are ruined now due to the fire and estimate the prosthetic legs costs around $30,000.

NBC Fire Department, Scott City Fire Department and Scott County Ambulance were on scene assisting in the fire.

Smitt says the cause of fire is under investigation. 

