Snow route ordinance enforced in Jackson

In anticipation of the heavy snow in the weather forecast, a Snow Event Proclamation has been declared in the city of Jackson, Missouri effective at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the city, once a Snow Event designation has been made, the snow route ordinance is enforced. It allows the city to keep certain major streets better plowed, particularly during a winter storm event.

These regulations allow more space for drivers to travel and provide safer driving lanes for citizens throughout the winter months.

The ordinance outlines the process for keeping snow routes plowed during major snowfall events and defines the Public Works Department's authority to issue a Snow Event Proclamation.

Once a proclamation is issued, people who have vehicles parked on a snow route will have at least 12 hours notice in order to move those vehicles off the street or to a non-designated snow route to allow snow plow crews to plow the entire width of the street.

After the 12-hour notice period, vehicles that are not moved may be ticketed or towed to allow for plowing.

A Snow Event Proclamation ends when the street has been cleared and the city notifies the media that the proclamation is over.

Signs identifying the designated snow routes are located throughout Jackson.

To prepare and plan ahead, in case of a winter event, please review the designated snow routes for our community by visiting www.Jacksonmo.org.

