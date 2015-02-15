I-57 NB lanes slow due to wreck involving semi in Williamson County

The Interstate 57 northbound lanes around exit 45 in Williamson County, Illinois are moving slow due to a wreck.

It involves a tractor trailer. It happened on Sunday, Feb. 15.



The semi hit a guardrail.



ISP is at the scene. No word on if there are any lane closures.



The semi's driver went to the hospital, was treated and released.



If you are traveling on in the northbound lanes, expect delays.



Heartland News has a crew on the scene.

