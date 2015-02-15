People prepping for Heartland winter storm

As a major snow system approaches the Heartland, people are prepping for the worst.At Buchheit's in Jackson, Missouri people are buying ice melt, shovels, clothes and even sleds.Employees at Buchheit's say they were very busy Sunday.

Plenty of ice melt was available to buy and customers were buying bags one after another.



Heartland News was there for about an hour and saw most people in line were buying winter items in preparation for the winter storm.

People we spoke with say they are stocking up just in case they need to make a run into town but plan on staying indoors for the most part.

Kids Sunday said this snow is really exciting and can't wait to go out sledding, build snow forts and just having fun.