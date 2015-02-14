Murray State beats SEMO in overtime thriller - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State beats SEMO in overtime thriller

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
 The Murray State Racers defeated the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 94-92 Saturday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

With the victory, Murray State wins for the 21st straight time and claims the Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Murray State was led by led by Cameron Payne with 26 points.

SEMO was led in scoring by Nino Johnson with 25 points.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly