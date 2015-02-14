SEMO women win 88-66 over Murray State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO women win 88-66 over Murray State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Jasmine Robinson scored 27 points leading SEMO (10-16, 3-10) to an 88-66 victory over Murray State (7-19, 2-11) on Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center.

According to Southeast, it was a career high for Robinson.

The Redhawks will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 21 with a 1 p.m. CT tip-off at Eastern Illinois from the Lantz Arena.

