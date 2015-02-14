Redhawks baseball team wins opening weekend series - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks baseball team wins opening weekend series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

SEMO baseball won its opening weekend series against Bowling Green (1-2) Saturday with a 5-1 game three victory.

The Redhawks begin the 2015 season 2-1.

"It's always a good weekend when you win a series," said head coach Steve Bieser.

The Redhawks are slated to host Missouri Valley opponent Illinois State in a three-game series next weekend.

