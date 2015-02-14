SEMO softball falls to Alabama State at Mardi Gras Classic

MONROE, LA (KFVS) - Alabama State (3-5) scored eight runs in the final two innings to get by Southeast Missouri State (0-3), 12-7 in women's softball on Saturday morning at the Mardi Gras Classic.

According to a Southeast, the game was tied 4-4, after five innings but ASU used a five-run sixth to ignite its late rally.

Madeline Krumrey pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits. Krumrey also struck out two and walked three.

The Redhawks had nine hits.

