Firefighter remembered - Snow on its way

A strong breeze will drop the wind chill near zero tonight. Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday afternoon. Bryan McCormick has your forecast tonight.

Road crews are preparing for whatever "Old Man Winter" has in store for the area this weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to remember the life of Caruthersville Firefighter Bobby Coleman. Nick Chabarria explains.

One person is dead after a 'likely' terror attack shooting in Denmark.

A 23-year-old woman from Illinois has been arrested in Canada on suspicion of plotting a mass mall killing.

A southern Missouri man appealing his murder conviction. Mollie Lair has the details.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of measles in Illinois.

Kentucky coach John Calipari is a Hall of Fame finalist. Todd Richards has more in sports.

