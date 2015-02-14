Hundreds gather to remember Missouri firefighter killed in churc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds gather to remember Missouri firefighter killed in church bus crash

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Bobby Coleman (Source: Jerry Hudgens/cousin) Bobby Coleman (Source: Jerry Hudgens/cousin)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to remember the life of Caruthersville Firefighter Bobby Coleman.

Services were held at the First Baptist Church in Caruthersville, Missouri.

Law enforcement and fire departments from around the Heartland escorted the fire fighter's casket to the cemetery.

That is were Coleman was given a full fighter's burial.

Coleman was killed in church bus wreck Wednesday while he was off duty.

He was a fire fighter with the Caruthersville department for more than 18 years.

"If it needed to be done, he'd do it," Caruthersville police assistant chief Jerry Hudgens said. "You didn't have to pat him on the back for it, you didn't have to thank him for it."

Coleman was also a cousin of Hudgens. He says it will take time for the community to heal.

"The things you were used to Bobby doing and when you look around and he's not there," Hudgens said. "Bobby touched a lot of lives."

Friends say Coleman was a man of faith. Now they are calling on that faith in their time of loss.

"To pray. To do what Bobby would do. To count on God to give you comfort," Hudgens said.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

