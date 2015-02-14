Murphysboro man accused of not paying for meat, taking chainsaws

Murphysboro police say a man is facing theft charges after getting a call on Saturday morning about missing chainsaws.

According to police, Mark Owen Lies, 52, of Murphysboro, Illinois faces charges of theft over $500, two counts of felony retail theft due to prior conviction and criminal trespass.

Police were called by a customer at a Rural King parking lot on Saturday morning saying someone had taken two chainsaws from their truck bed.

Police later found the man leaving the Walmart store on Country Club Road.

The chainsaws were recovered by police.

He was taken into custody for the chainsaw thefts.

During the stop, officers found several hundred dollars of meat and other items in bags from Kroger and Walmart. After viewing store videos, police determined the items were not paid for.



Police say Lies had been barred from the Walmart store due to previous thefts.

He was taken to the Jackson Co. Jail pending charges and possible parole violation.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.