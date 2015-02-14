Calvert City man accused of being under the influence of meth while driving

Deputies stopped a man for expired registration plates and the driver ended up with a number of drug related charges on Friday night.



It happened on February 13 around 8:50 p.m.. at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Bleich Road in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, Cody K. Scott, 31, of Calvert City, Kentucky faces charges of

· No registration plates

· No registration receipt

· Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/1st offense

· Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, second offense (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, first offense

· Drug paraphernalia - Buy / Possess

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation showed that Scott was driving the vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine.

A K9 alerted that drugs were present inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle showed a number of items of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also found a methamphetamine, several methylphenidate pills (a stimulant used to treat ADHD), along with drug paraphernalia on Scott.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

