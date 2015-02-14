13-year-old accused of stealing car in Jackson County

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, they got a call of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of East Lincoln Street in De Soto, Illinois.

It happened on Saturday around 3 a.m.



Someone had entered the home, stole a set of car keys from the kitchen county and stole the car.A deputy saw the white Jeep Cherokee leaving the area.A traffic stop found the vehicle with a 13-year-old boy driving.

The juvenile is charged with burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

This investigation is still ongoing, but this incident is believed to be not related to other vehicle burglaries in the De Soto, Illinois area.



Anyone with information regarding this case or previously reported vehicle burglaries is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriffs Office or De Soto Police Department.