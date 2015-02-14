Redhawks look to stay hot; end Murray State's current streak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks look to stay hot; end Murray State's current streak

(KFVS) - Jarekious Bradley and Antonius Cleveland combined to score 40 points as Southeast Missouri scorched Tennessee-Martin, 98-76 on Thursday night, moving into sole possession o fourth place. 

The Redhawks led by 13 at the half and finished the game shooting 58.5 percent from the field, including 12 of 25 from beyond the arc. Bradley finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from distance. Cleveland was 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 19 points. Isiah Jones also added 16 points and Nino Johnson had a huge game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including four off the offensive glass.  


The Redhawks won't have time to rest as they face Murray State Saturday(Feb. 14) at the Show Me Center.  The Racers currently have the nation's second-longest winning streak at 20, only behind Number-1 ranked Kentucky.  Tip off is set for 6 P.M.







