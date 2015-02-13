Road crews prep for Sunday snowfall

Compared to last winter, this season has been pretty mild which is a plus for road crews preparing for whatever Old Man Winter has in store for the area this weekend. In Paducah for example, the difference is massive.

Through the official winter season of the 2013-2014 year, the National Weather Service says just shy of 13 inches fell. That's compared to only about 1 inch that has fallen since December 1 of this season.

Many local road agencies ran out of salt the last time around, and stocked up in the off-season just in case. Some say they've used as little as 10 percent of what they have.

"Last year was pretty rough, I think we used close to 3,000 tons." said Cape Girardeau Public Works Traffic Operation Engineer Stan Polivick. Polivick went on to say they bought roughly 1,500 tons for the 2014-2015 season, and have only used about a fifth of the pile.

"We haven't needed much of it, but you never know, we've still got a couple of weeks of cold weather in front of us, so we'll see what happens." Said Polivick.

Folks with Missouri's Department of Transportation say the best thing you can do on Sunday night is try to stay in-doors.

They say if you do find yourself out in the storm, a safe distance from snow plows and salt trucks is at least 200 feet.

