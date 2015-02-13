Redhawks baseball opens season at home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks baseball opens season at home

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
 The SEMO Baseball team opened up the 2015 season at Capaha Field Friday.

Southeast dropped game one of he doubleheader to Bowling Green 7-6 but came back to win the 2nd game 6-5.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the season and will close out the series on Saturday at Noon.

